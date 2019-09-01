New Mexico Coach Bob Davie Taken to Hospital After Suffering Chest Pains

Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images

New Mexico head football coach Bob Davie was taken to the hospital following his team's 39-31 home win over Sam Houston State following "what appeared to be a serious medical incident," per Lobos athletic director Eddie Nunez.

The AD said the school "will release more information as it becomes available."

Steve Virgen of the Albuquerque Journal reported that Davie was believed to be suffering from heart trouble and that an ambulance appeared at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to take him to the hospital.

A school official also told the Journal the coach "was experiencing chest pains" (h/t ESPN).

Davie, 64, just began his eighth season as New Mexico's coach. He also led Notre Dame from 1997 to 2001 and was an ESPN college football analyst for much of the 2000s.

Per Brandon Ortega of KOB 4, Davie and Lobo players were not made available to speak postgame.

Many people provided well-wishes and prayers after news broke, with ESPN's Holly Rowe, UNM President Garnett S. Stokes and the Mountain West Conference among them:

Davie's best season with the Lobos occurred in 2016, when he led the team to a 9-4 and a first-place tie atop the MWC's Mountain Division. The season included a five-game win streak and a victory over UTSA in the New Mexico Bowl.