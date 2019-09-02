Report: Demaryius Thomas Re-Signs with Patriots on 1-Year Contract

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst ISeptember 2, 2019

New England Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas speaks to the media following an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Demaryius Thomas is headed back to the New England Patriots, according to a Monday report by ESPN's Adam Schefter

Thomas will ink a one-year deal after first-round pick N'Keal Harry was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury. 

The 31-year-old wide receiver was released by the Patriots on Aug. 31 while trimming down to the final 53-man roster. 

The four-time Pro Bowler suffered a torn Achilles in December as a member of the Houston Texans, which led to the team cutting him in February with a failed physical designation. He was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Aug. 20 while still with the Patriots.

In Feb. 2011, following his rookie season with the Denver Broncos, Thomas tore his Achilles during a workout and returned in six months.

Prior to the Broncos trading Thomas to Houston on Oct. 30 last season, he tallied 9,055 yards and 60 touchdowns on 665 receptions in Denver—including five consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving.

By rejoining the Patriots, Thomas will be vying for targets alongside Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett.

Related

    Report: N'Keal Harry Placed on IR with Ankle Injury

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Report: N'Keal Harry Placed on IR with Ankle Injury

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    2020 NFL Mock Draft 🚨

    @nfldraftscout drops his updated mock after Week 1 of the college football season ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    2020 NFL Mock Draft 🚨

    @nfldraftscout drops his updated mock after Week 1 of the college football season ➡️

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Could Trent Williams Pull a Luck?

    Star OL has a lot in common with Andrew Luck, and that should terrify Redskins

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Could Trent Williams Pull a Luck?

    Star OL has a lot in common with Andrew Luck, and that should terrify Redskins

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Zeke's New Contract 'Not Close' amid Renewed Talks

    'Everything' is reportedly holding up talks between Dallas and RB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Zeke's New Contract 'Not Close' amid Renewed Talks

    'Everything' is reportedly holding up talks between Dallas and RB

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report