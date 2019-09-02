Report: Demaryius Thomas Re-Signs with Patriots on 1-Year Contract

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Demaryius Thomas is headed back to the New England Patriots, according to a Monday report by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Thomas will ink a one-year deal after first-round pick N'Keal Harry was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

The 31-year-old wide receiver was released by the Patriots on Aug. 31 while trimming down to the final 53-man roster.

The four-time Pro Bowler suffered a torn Achilles in December as a member of the Houston Texans, which led to the team cutting him in February with a failed physical designation. He was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Aug. 20 while still with the Patriots.

In Feb. 2011, following his rookie season with the Denver Broncos, Thomas tore his Achilles during a workout and returned in six months.

Prior to the Broncos trading Thomas to Houston on Oct. 30 last season, he tallied 9,055 yards and 60 touchdowns on 665 receptions in Denver—including five consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving.

By rejoining the Patriots, Thomas will be vying for targets alongside Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett.