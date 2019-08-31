Russell Wilson Only QB on Seahawks Roster After Geno Smith, Other Backups Cut

Russell Wilson Only QB on Seahawks Roster After Geno Smith, Other Backups CutAugust 31, 2019
Russell Wilson is currently the only quarterback on the Seattle Seahawks after the team announced its 53-man roster on Saturday.
According to Seahawks.com reporter John Boyle, backup signal-callers Geno Smith, Paxton Lynch and J.T. Barrett were let go, leaving the seven-year starter as the lone quarterback left.
However, Boyle noted that the Hawks "can and likely will make more moves between now and next weekend."
One of those moves may be bringing Smith back into the mix, as Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times explained.
Bob Condotta @bcondotta
Seahawks roster is officially at 53 because Clowney trade hasn't gone through yet. If you add up their cuts with who remains after that trade goes through, you get 52. So, some roster finagling still going on here. They'll need to add a QB.
Bob Condotta @bcondotta
A reminder that Geno Smith does not go through waivers. So, Seattle may just have an agreement with him that he stays put for a day while the trade works itself out and then he re-signs. Like they meant to do with Tom Johnson last year.
Smith, 28, played for three NFL teams in six seasons before signing with the Seahawks in May. He completed 18 of 34 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns this preseason.
His isn't the only team to go with one active quarterback on the 53-man roster after Saturday cuts, with the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts doing the same. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted that more action should be taking place shortly, though:
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
The #Seahawks cut Geno Smith, meaning there are now three teams -- along with the #Broncos and #Colts -- with only one healthy QB on the active roster. A lot more action to come in the next 48-72 hours.
Seattle figures to stay active even if Wilson has never missed an in-season practice or game in seven years, per Gregg Bell of the News Tribune.
The Hawks will have to act quickly, however, with their season beginning on Sunday, Sept. 8, against the Cincinnati Bengals.
