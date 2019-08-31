Russell Wilson Only QB on Seahawks Roster After Geno Smith, Other Backups Cut

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Russell Wilson is currently the only quarterback on the Seattle Seahawks after the team announced its 53-man roster on Saturday.

According to Seahawks.com reporter John Boyle, backup signal-callers Geno Smith, Paxton Lynch and J.T. Barrett were let go, leaving the seven-year starter as the lone quarterback left.

However, Boyle noted that the Hawks "can and likely will make more moves between now and next weekend."

One of those moves may be bringing Smith back into the mix, as Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times explained.

Smith, 28, played for three NFL teams in six seasons before signing with the Seahawks in May. He completed 18 of 34 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns this preseason.

His isn't the only team to go with one active quarterback on the 53-man roster after Saturday cuts, with the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts doing the same. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted that more action should be taking place shortly, though:

Seattle figures to stay active even if Wilson has never missed an in-season practice or game in seven years, per Gregg Bell of the News Tribune.

The Hawks will have to act quickly, however, with their season beginning on Sunday, Sept. 8, against the Cincinnati Bengals.