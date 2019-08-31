Packers Rumors: QB DeShone Kizer Cut; Tim Boyle Will Back Up Aaron Rodgers

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers will reportedly release backup quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Rob Demovsky.

The move leaves Tim Boyle as the No. 2 quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers.

Kizer was a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, starting 15 games for the Cleveland Browns in his first year, but he hadn't shown enough since being traded to the Packers in March 2018.

Along with the reported release of receiver J'Mon Moore, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, it was a quick change of pace from some notable recent moves by this front office:

Still, Kizer has struggled on the field with just a 60.5 quarterback rating as a starter in Cleveland and a 40.5 rating in limited opportunities in Green Bay. He has 11 touchdowns in 18 career games and 24 interceptions, not to mention an 0-15 record as a starter.

The 23-year-old also failed to take advantage of ample opportunities this preseason, finishing 25-of-45 for 273 yards, plus two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was especially poor in Week 3 against the Oakland Raiders with just 24 passing yards on seven attempts, adding an interception and three sacks.

Meanwhile, Boyle threw six touchdown passes with zero interceptions during the preseason while looking more comfortable within the offense.

The former undrafted free agent out of Eastern Kentucky will now be the primary option behind Rodgers, who has missed significant time in two of the last six seasons.