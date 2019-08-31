Raiders Rumors: 'Hard Knocks' Star WR Keelan Doss Waived

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders will reportedly waive receiver Keelan Doss, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Though he was an undrafted free agent out of UC Davis, Doss has featured heavily on the HBO show Hard Knocks, which has followed the Raiders throughout training camp.

Per Garafolo, Oakland will attempt to add him to its practice squad, but the rest of the league's teams will first get a chance to claim him on waivers.

There could be significant interest in Doss after what he showed during the preseason.

The 6'3", 215-pounder scored a touchdown in Week 1 and led the Raiders in receiving in each of their last two games. He totaled four catches for 52 yards in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers before following up with six catches for 63 yards against the Seattle Seahawks.

Doss had an impressive college career in which he tallied 321 catches for 4,069 yards and 28 touchdowns. He had at least 115 receptions and 1,300 yards in each of his last two seasons.

While the Alameda, California, native was likely hoping to stick with his hometown team, the receiver room already had veterans Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams and Ryan Grant among others. Rookie fifth-round pick Hunter Renfrow was also likely assured a spot on the 53-man roster.

Doss became an odd man out, but he can still work his way onto an NFL roster.