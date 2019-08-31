Ezekiel Elliott Rumors: Cowboys Contract Talks 'Intensifying' Ahead of Week 1

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are one step closer to getting their star running back on the field for Week 1.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN on Saturday, talks between the team and Ezekiel Elliott are "intensifying" and both sides are trying to reach a deal by this weekend.

Elliott has been a holdout throughout training camp, but he could still return before Dallas begins its season Sept. 8 against the New York Giants.

Recent reports have made it seem as though a deal wouldn't get done before the season starts.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Elliott is hoping to be the highest-paid running back in the NFL, surpassing Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams, while team owner Jerry Jones questioned the value in handing a running back an enormous contract on 105.3 The Fan on Friday:

Jones has also indicated he expects the holdout to extend at least a few more weeks.

"I'm operating as though right now he's going to miss regular-season games," he said Thursday, per Todd Archer of ESPN. "My entire expectation for what we're putting together as a team right now would anticipate with him holding out and not having any training camp that he's going to miss games. I just accept that."

With two years remaining on his contract, the team has more leverage than Elliott if he were to sit out.

Rookie Tony Pollard has been operating as the Cowboys' starting running back and would likely be the go-to option if no deal is reached.

However, the latest report shows some positive signs that the two-time Pro Bowler will be back in action before too long. When he's on the field, Elliott is clearly one of the best in the NFL at his position, leading the league in rushing in two of his first three years in the league.

