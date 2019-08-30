Seahawks Rumors: QB Paxton Lynch Waived; Geno Smith to Back Up Russell Wilson

John McCoy/Getty Images

Geno Smith has reportedly won the battle to be Russell Wilson's backup with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019.

Per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the Seahawks waived Paxton Lynch and will keep Smith as their No. 2 quarterback.

Condotta noted the Seahawks could attempt to keep Lynch on their practice squad.

Smith and Lynch were signed by the Seahawks during the offseason. Both players missed one preseason game due to injuries. Smith underwent surgery on Aug. 9 to remove a cyst from his knee. Lynch was in the concussion protocol due to a helmet-to-helmet hit from Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill on Aug. 18.

The Seahawks haven't had to rely on their backup quarterbacks much during Wilson's first seven seasons. He took every snap for the team in 2018 and has never missed a start in his career.

Lynch spent last season as a free agent when he was released by the Denver Broncos in September. The 2016 first-round pick appeared in five games over his first two seasons. He threw for 792 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Smith will be playing for his fourth team in four years when he suits up for Seattle in the regular season. The 28-year-old appeared in five games with the Los Angeles Chargers last year, completing one of his four pass attempts.