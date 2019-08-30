Report: Rodney Hudson to Be NFL's Highest-Paid Center with New Raiders Contract

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders are reportedly set to make Rodney Hudson the NFL's highest-paid center.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Raiders have agreed to sign Hudson to a three-year, $33.75 million contract extension.

Hudson previously signed a five-year, $44.5 million deal with the Raiders in 2015 that would have expired at the conclusion of the 2019 season.

The 30-year-old Hudson will make $11.25 million per season under his new deal, which tops the average annual salary of $11.125 million the Buffalo Bills are paying Mitch Morse.

Hudson is set to enter his fifth season with the Raiders after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was named to the Pro Bowl in both 2016 and 2017, and he hasn't missed a game since 2015. Over the past six campaigns, Hudson has appeared in 93 of a possible 96 regular-season games and started 92 of them.

Hudson is the Raiders' second-longest-tenured offensive lineman behind right guard Gabe Jackson, and he is arguably the most important cog on a line that has undergone significant changes over the past year.

Left tackle Kolton Miller was a first-round pick in 2018, left guard Richie Incognito was signed this offseason after sitting out all of 2018, and right tackle Trent Brown was signed this offseason after spending last season with the New England Patriots.

Hudson has built a strong rapport with quarterback Derek Carr, and he will look to pave the way for rookie running back Josh Jacobs in 2019 and beyond.