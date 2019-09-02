Could Trent Williams Pull an Andrew Luck and Walk Away from Football?

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Trent Williams has a lot in common with Andrew Luck, and that should terrify the Washington Redskins.

When Luck walked away from the NFL this summer in the midst of his prime, he cited mental anguish and physical pain as the core driving forces for his sudden retirement. But with $97.1 million in career earnings, he had the luxury of financial security.

It makes you wonder about Williams, who continues to hold out on the Redskins.

Williams reportedly remains absent at least in part because he lost faith in the team's medical staff after the way it handled his diagnosis and surgery to have a benign growth removed from his head.

The veteran offensive tackle should be just about as financially secure as Luck, having earned $95.2 million in nine seasons, and he is 14 months older than the former Indianapolis Colts signal-caller.

But unlike with Luck, there have been obvious clues throughout the offseason that Williams could do something drastic.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported in June that the Williams "vowed" not to play for the Redskins again. The same reporter noted in July that the 31-year-old left tackle "made it known" he doesn't intend to play there.

Soon after that, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported that Williams "doesn't care" about daily fines tied to his absence, while Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan in D.C. reported that the seven-time Pro Bowler is "telling friends he's prepared to sit out the season."

A source also told JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington that Williams is "not coming back. Period." And just last week, Chris Russell of 106.7 The Fan tweeted that the 2010 No. 4 overall pick told former teammate DeAngelo Hall that there's "zero chance" he'll be with the team for Week 1.

Washington isn't caving.

Redskins brass has insisted time and again this summer that it won't trade Williams, and team president Bruce Allen recently told NBC Sports Washington that he thinks "Trent's gonna play football" and "it'll be with us." Allen also said he doesn't "see Trent retiring."

But what if Williams decides he's done? What if he just retires now? It'd leave the Redskins with no return for one of the best players on the roster.

Sure, it'd save the organization some money. But a trade would accomplish that while also strengthening the roster in other areas. If the Redskins were to deal Williams now, they'd save $11.1 million and would owe him just $5.4 million in dead-cap money, spread out over 2019 and 2020.

If the Redskins believe that Williams will retire unless they trade him, they could be forced into a deal out of fear of the alternative.

Maybe Allen is right and Williams will be back, but he seems to be playing a potentially costly game of chicken with an extremely talented player who could be prepared to say, "Dare me."

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Both Finlay and Washington's The Team 980 reported in August that the Redskins turned down a 2020 first-round draft pick from the New England Patriots in exchange for Williams. That was refuted by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but if a similar offer is on the table at some point, it would seem wise for the organization to accept it.

There's been talk that Luck's retirement could become a tipping point. His decision was generally supported and lauded as courageous.

It's possible that development with Luck and Williams' seemingly worsening relationship with the Redskins could help inspire one of the franchise's most valuable assets to call it quits. That scenario seems substantially less far-fetched than it did two weeks ago. It's one that would presumably free Williams and leave his longtime employer empty-handed.

