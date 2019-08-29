Watch Minnesota's Rashod Bateman Make Epic 1-Handed TD Catch vs. SDSU

Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman (13) makes a catch in the end zone that was disallowed due to a penalty, during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Welcome to the 2019 college football season, Rashod Bateman.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver answered an early touchdown from the South Dakota State Jackrabbits with a spectacular one-handed grab to put his team back ahead in the second quarter of Thursday's game:

The 42-yard catch gave him five receptions for 132 yards in the first half alone, as South Dakota State's overmatched secondary couldn't keep up with him in the open field.

Bateman impressed last season with 51 catches for 704 yards and six touchdowns, and his potential emergence into a go-to receiver this year could loom large for a Minnesota team that figures to rely on Rodney Smith and Mohamed Ibrahim in the backfield.

The Golden Gophers will need receivers to make plays on the outside when opposing defenses stack the box, and Bateman proved he can do just that in incredible fashion in the season opener.

