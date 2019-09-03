Seth Rollins and WWE Superstars Who Had the Best Summer of 2019

Seth Rollins and WWE Superstars Who Had the Best Summer of 2019September 3, 2019
September brings to a close what has been a whirlwind few months for WWE this summer.
The landscape changed numerous times with new champions crowned, major announcements such as Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff becoming executive directors and NXT's move to USA and so much more that it's hard to keep track of it all.
But when reassessing all that has happened from June through the end of August, there are several Superstars who stand out as having had a lot of success.
Let's take a look back on the Superstars who had the best summer of 2019.
Honorable Mentions
A handful of Superstars have had some great things happen this summer, but not enough to put them on par with the rest of the list.
For instance, Ricochet won the United States Championship from Samoa Joe at Stomping Grounds and if he hadn't have dropped it to AJ Styles at Extreme Rules, he'd surely make the cut. Perhaps he'll win King of the Ring to compensate for that loss.
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated The IIconics to win the Women's Tag Team Championships and their friendship is stronger than ever.
Buddy Murphy had been sitting on the shelf for months after the Superstar Shake-up moved him to SmackDown, doing absolutely nothing. His career was given a considerable boost with the Roman Reigns storyline and now, he's featured weekly and just competed in the King of the Ring tournament.
Elias, R-Truth and Drake Maverick have traded the 24/7 Championship back and forth this summer. With each win comes another loss, though, making it hard to consider that on par with some other title wins.
Last, but not least, is Drew Gulak. The University City Stretcher finally took his rightful spot as the top dog on 205 Live after he won the Cruiserweight Championship from Tony Nese at Stomping Grounds, which would mean more if WWE had more of an investment in that division and program.
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch
If this list were ranked, WWE's power couple would likely occupy the top spot. Together, they have made massive strides these past three months.
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch main-evented Extreme Rules together in a mixed tag team match which will be a great memory to look back on, despite Brock Lesnar's cash-in afterward.
The Beast Slayer turned that around, too, recapturing the Universal Championship from Lesnar at SummerSlam to start his second title reign.
Rollins has since added another belt to his shoulders, winning the Raw Tag Team Championship alongside Braun Strowman.
Speaking of partnerships, this past week, Rollins and Lynch became engaged!
The Man has had her fair share of success beyond that, holding strong onto her Raw Women's Championship with a win over Natalya in Toronto. She is now working with arguably the other hottest act in the women's division at the moment, Sasha Banks.
Lynch also broke barriers by becoming the first woman to grace the cover of WWE 2K20.
Summer 2019 has been a roller coaster for these two and the ride just keeps going.
Braun Strowman
At the start of the summer, Braun Strowman was in a lackluster feud with Bobby Lashley, whom he defeated at Super ShowDown.
But things heated up when they crashed through the LED wall on the stage on July 1's Monday Night Raw, which was one of the most interesting things to happen on WWE television in a long while.
After that, Strowman beat Lashley again in a Last Man Standing match at Extreme Rules and set his sights to grander things.
On August 19, The Monster Among Men captured the Raw Tag Team Championships with Rollins. This is the third title win of his career, with the previous two being the instantly meaningless the Greatest Royal Rumble Championship and the 24-hour Raw tag title reign alongside Nicholas.
Strowman has also just barely lost his grip on the United States Championship, which he could win at any moment, and is fighting for the Universal Championship at Clash of Champions on September 15.
It's unlikely, but with this momentum, there's a chance Strowman will head into fall a triple champion!
The Undisputed ERA
Many months ago, Adam Cole prophesied The Undisputed Era would obtain all the gold in 2019. It took a while, but that was kicked into gear this summer.
Cole won the NXT Championship at TakeOver XXV on June 1 and retained the title over Johnny Gargano at TakeOver: Toronto.
Meanwhile, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish just took back the NXT Tag Team Championship by dethroning The Street Profits on this past episode of NXT.
The only missing piece of the puzzle is Roderick Strong winning the North American Championship, but he remains vigilant in his pursuit. NXT's USA premiere on September 18, could be the perfect time to pull the trigger on that title change and have The Undisputed Era fulfill the prophecy.
The Street Profits
After failing to make any headway in NXT, The Street Profits came into 2019 disillusioned, but hopeful to turn things around.
For the first half of the year, they continued to struggle to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. Even with The Viking Raiders abandoning the titles, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins still weren't booked to win the belts.
It seemed destined for The Undisputed Era to win the tag titles at TakeOver XXV, but The Street Profits scored an upset and literally grabbed the belts for themselves in a phenomenal ladder match.
88 days later, they dropped the belts this past week, but that loss came packaged with a positive. Seemingly the only reason they aren't still the champions is because they've been hot-shotted to the main roster, as they have appeared on Raw since July 1.
Winning titles and holding them for the summer before moving on to the Raw roster is an overall fantastic few months and only the beginning for The Street Profits.
Bray Wyatt
For years, Bray Wyatt circled the drain, no longer as relevant or interesting as he used to be. He finally got back on track this summer with the rejuvenating emergence of The Fiend.
Now, Wyatt's popularity may be bigger than ever before with his merchandise flying off the shelves.
This success translated in the ring, too, with a squash win over Finn Balor at SummerSlam that illustrated how Wyatt is once again a threat and not just an upper-midcard stepping stone to the main event.
If this trend continues, he should be a serious contender for the Universal Championship possibly as soon as Hell in a Cell and may even be the next in line to hold the title.
The New Day
Last, but not least is The New Day. While the biggest moment of the group's year was obviously Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win at WrestleMania, the summer has been kind to them, too.
Kingston remains champion to this day after several successful defenses against Dolph Ziggler, Samoa Joe and others.
At the very beginning of the summer, he was able to return home to Ghana for the first time in 26 years in a visit that clearly meant a lot to both himself and the people he has inspired with his success.
Big E and Xavier Woods are now also champions after defeating Daniel Bryan and Rowan at Extreme Rules for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.
The group is currently in a bit of a rough patch with Randy Orton and The Revival causing them trouble, but that will all be sorted out in due time, likely with all three remaining champions after Hell in a Cell and heading into Survivor Series as major representatives of SmackDown.
To round it all out, Kingston was recently ranked No. 4 on the PWI 500 list—a huge step above his 82 spot from last year.
