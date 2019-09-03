Seth Rollins and WWE Superstars Who Had the Best Summer of 2019

1 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

A handful of Superstars have had some great things happen this summer, but not enough to put them on par with the rest of the list.

For instance, Ricochet won the United States Championship from Samoa Joe at Stomping Grounds and if he hadn't have dropped it to AJ Styles at Extreme Rules, he'd surely make the cut. Perhaps he'll win King of the Ring to compensate for that loss.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated The IIconics to win the Women's Tag Team Championships and their friendship is stronger than ever.

Buddy Murphy had been sitting on the shelf for months after the Superstar Shake-up moved him to SmackDown, doing absolutely nothing. His career was given a considerable boost with the Roman Reigns storyline and now, he's featured weekly and just competed in the King of the Ring tournament.

Elias, R-Truth and Drake Maverick have traded the 24/7 Championship back and forth this summer. With each win comes another loss, though, making it hard to consider that on par with some other title wins.

Last, but not least, is Drew Gulak. The University City Stretcher finally took his rightful spot as the top dog on 205 Live after he won the Cruiserweight Championship from Tony Nese at Stomping Grounds, which would mean more if WWE had more of an investment in that division and program.