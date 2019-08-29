WWE's Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston Top 2019 PWI 500 List

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2019

TOKYO,JAPAN - JUNE 29: Seth Rollins enters the ring during the WWE Live Tokyo at Ryogoku Kokugikan on June 29, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Pro Wrestling Illustrated released its annual PWI 500 list ranking the top 500 male professional wrestlers in the world Thursday, and Seth Rollins took the top spot. 

According to WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton, Rollins is followed by Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston and Kazuchika Okada. The top 10 is a follows:

1. Seth Rollins
2. Daniel Bryan
3. AJ Styles
4. Kofi Kingston
5. Kazuchika Okada
6. Johnny Gargano
7. Roman Reigns
8. Kenny Omega
9. Hiroshi Tanahashi
10. Will Ospreay

Rollins added several accolades to his resume in 2019, including a Royal Rumble win and two reigns as Universal champion.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Brandi Rhodes Ready to Take On Wrestling World with AEW

    B/R had an exclusive interview with AEW's new chief brand officer

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Brandi Rhodes Ready to Take On Wrestling World with AEW

    B/R had an exclusive interview with AEW's new chief brand officer

    Jonathan Snowden
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Enzo Amore, Big Cass Discuss NXT Return with Execs

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Report: Enzo Amore, Big Cass Discuss NXT Return with Execs

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest WWE Backstage Rumors 👂

    - Sasha Banks' ally? - Title plans for The Fiend? - Vince McMahon on NXT

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Latest WWE Backstage Rumors 👂

    - Sasha Banks' ally? - Title plans for The Fiend? - Vince McMahon on NXT

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: New Draft Concept Discussed for Raw, SmackDown

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Report: New Draft Concept Discussed for Raw, SmackDown

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report