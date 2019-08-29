WWE's Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston Top 2019 PWI 500 List

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Pro Wrestling Illustrated released its annual PWI 500 list ranking the top 500 male professional wrestlers in the world Thursday, and Seth Rollins took the top spot.

According to WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton, Rollins is followed by Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston and Kazuchika Okada. The top 10 is a follows:

1. Seth Rollins

2. Daniel Bryan

3. AJ Styles

4. Kofi Kingston

5. Kazuchika Okada

6. Johnny Gargano

7. Roman Reigns

8. Kenny Omega

9. Hiroshi Tanahashi

10. Will Ospreay

Rollins added several accolades to his resume in 2019, including a Royal Rumble win and two reigns as Universal champion.

