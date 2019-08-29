Dwayne Haskins Racks Up 104 Yards, TD as Redskins Fall to Ravens in Preseason

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Dwayne Haskins started the Washington Redskins' preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, and the rookie 15th overall pick grew comfortable under center despite veteran Case Keenum winning the starting job to begin the regular season.

Haskins threw for 104 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions on 10-of-17 passing in Washington's 20-7 loss at FedExField.

After two rocky series to start the game, Haskins kept his composure to lead Washington on an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to end the first quarter. He found undrafted rookie receiver Steven Sims Jr. for the score:

The 22-year-old's performance Thursday night correlated with what offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell recently observed about him. "He's such an even-keel guy and I think that's going to bode well for him in his career, being steady, never too high, never being too low," O'Connell said, according to the Washington Post's Les Carpenter.

Haskins' outing ended at halftime with what ESPN's John Keim pegged as his best play coming in his final series:

"His footwork still needs to be cleaned up, but he showed the ability to drive passes. And he continues to show excellent poise in the pocket. Perhaps his best play was nullified by a holding penalty. Haskins was forced from the pocket, turned to his left and, on the run, delivered a strike to Darvin Kidzy for 21 yards. It was called back, but Haskins' effort was noteworthy."

This is the starting Ravens defense Haskins faced:

The Ravens' most promising sequence of the first quarter came from their defense when inside linebacker Kenny Young stripped Washington running back Byron Marshall, and defensive lineman Patrick Ricard recovered the fumble and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown. However, the played was reviewed and reversed.

Baltimore finally found the end zone near the end of the first half when rookie sixth-round quarterback Trace McSorley found Jaleel Scott for a 24-yard touchdown:

McSorley finished with 171 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions on 15-of-27 passing. The 24-year-old is behind starter Lamar Jackson and backup Robert Griffin III on the depth chart. Heading into the preseason finale, head coach John Harbaugh discussed whether McSorley would make the final 53-man roster.

"Trace has definitely earned the right to be in our plans, one way or another," Harbaugh told reporters. "And we'll see how it shakes out. We don't know; it's a decision that still has to be made. But I think he's done everything he can do, that's for sure."

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec questioned McSorley's position within the team:

All told, McSorley played the whole first half and the opening series of the second half before being replaced by Joe Callahan.

As far as roster decisions go for Washington, how many outside linebackers the team chooses to keep to begin the regular season may be affected by Cassanova McKinzy suffering a concussion that forced him to leave the game.



What's Next?

Washington will travel to Philadelphia and Baltimore will play at Miami to open the regular season on Sept. 8.