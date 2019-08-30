FIBA World Cup 2019: Odds, Dates, Draw, Schedule and Live Stream

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The United States will defend the FIBA World Cup Basketball title with a significantly different roster than it had five years ago.

Due to injuries and players focusing on the 2019-20 NBA campaign, Mason Plumlee is the only holdover from the championship-winning squad from 2014 that included Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

Donovan Mitchell and Kemba Walker are the top stars on the United States roster for the tournament in China, which begins Saturday.

The Americans open up Group E play versus the Czech Republic in Shanghai Sunday. Turkey and Japan are the other group-stage opponents for Gregg Popovich's team.

Serbia, Greece and Spain are viewed as the top competition for the two-time defending champions.

FIBA World Cup Odds

Via Caesars

United States (-225; Bet $225 to win $100)

Serbia (+350; Bet $100 to win $350)

Greece (+1300)

Spain (+1400)

France (+2600)

Australia (+3400)

Lithuania (+4500)

Draw

Group A: China, Ivory Coast, Poland, Venezuela

Group B: Argentina, Nigeria, Russia, South Korea

Group C: Iran, Puerto Rico, Spain, Tunisia

Group D: Angola, Italy, Philippines, Serbia

Group E: Czech Republic, Japan, Turkey, United States

Group F: Brazil, Greece, Montenegro, New Zealand

Group G: Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Jordan

Group H: Australia, Canada, Lithuania, Senegal

Group-Stage Schedule

All Times ET.

Games can be live-streamed on ESPN+

Saturday, August 31

Angola vs. Serbia (3:30 a.m.)

Poland vs. Venezuela (4 a.m.)

Russia vs. Nigeria (4:30 a.m.)

Iran vs. Puerto Rico (4:30 a.m.)

Philippines vs. Italy (7:30 a.m.)

Ivory Coast vs. China (8 a.m.)

Argentina vs. South Korea (8:30 a.m.)

Spain vs. Tunisia (8:30 a.m.)

Sunday, September 1

Canada vs. Australia (3:30 a.m.)

New Zealand vs. Brazil (4 a.m.)

Turkey vs. Japan (4:30 a.m.)

Dominican Republic vs. Jordan (4:30 a.m.)

Senegal vs. Lithuania (7:30 a.m.)

Greece vs. Montenegro (8 a.m.)

Czech Republic vs. United States (8:30 a.m.)

France vs. Germany (8:30 a.m.)

Monday, September 2

Italy vs. Angola (3:30 a.m.)

Venezuela vs. Ivory Coast (4 a.m.)

Nigeria vs. Argentina (4:30 a.m.)

Tunisia vs. Iran (4:30 a.m.)

Serbia vs. Philippines (7:30 a.m.)

China vs. Poland (8 a.m.)

South Korea vs. Russia (8:30 a.m.)

Puerto Rico vs. Spain (8:30 a.m.)

Tuesday, September 3

Australia vs. Senegal (3:30 a.m.)

Montenegro vs. New Zealand (4 a.m.)

Japan vs. Czech Republic (4:30 a.m.)

Germany vs. Dominican Republic (4:30 a.m.)

Lithuania vs. Canada (7:30 a.m.)

Brazil vs. Greece (8 a.m.)

United States vs. Turkey (8:30 a.m.)

Jordan vs. France (8:30 a.m.)

Wednesday, September 4

Angola vs. Philippines (3:30 a.m.)

Ivory Coast vs. Poland (4 a.m.)

South Korea vs. Nigeria (4:30 a.m.)

Puerto Rico vs. Tunisia (4:30 a.m.)

Italy vs. Serbia (7:30 a.m.)

Venezuela vs. China (8 a.m.)

Russia vs. Argentina (8:30 a.m.)

Spain vs. Iran (8:30 a.m.)

Thursday, September 5

Canada vs. Senegal (3:30 a.m.)

Brazil vs. Montenegro (4 a.m.)

Turkey vs. Czech Republic (4:30 a.m.)

Germany vs. Jordan (4:30 a.m.)

Lithuania vs. Australia (7:30 a.m.)

Greece vs. New Zealand (8 a.m.)

United States vs. Japan (8:30 a.m.)

Dominican Republic vs. France (8:30 a.m.)

Preview

Even though Team USA is in possession of the favorite tag, it could have something to prove at the World Cup after suffering a setback to Australia in the tournament buildup.

The Americans still have a roster chock full of NBA talent, but they showed some vulnerabilities in the defeat to the Aussies.

The players are aware an uptick in urgency is necessary for the opener against the Czech Republic, per USA Basketball's website.

"Yeah, it's kicked in," Walker said. "Next game we play, it's for real. It's the real thing. We're just focused. We're locked in and just ready to play."

Popovich said there are plenty of solid ball clubs in the field and his team can't underestimate anyone, according to USA Basketball.

"There are a lot of teams that are very good and have an opportunity to do very well in the tournament," the USA head coach said. "So, we don't take anybody lightly. It's about respecting your opponent, and we do that, without any doubt."



Serbia has the second-best odds to win the title, and it enters the competition on an 11-game winning streak ahead of a fairly easy draw alongside Angola, Italy and the Philippines in Group D.

Greece should receive some of the spotlight, too, with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the squad, but the European side might not have as much depth as the United States or Nikola Jokic-led Serbia.

Marc Gasol and Ricky Rubio (Spain), Rudy Gobert (France), Danilo Gallinari (Italy) and Nikola Vucevic (Montenegro) are NBA players worth watching throughout the competition.

The top two teams in each group qualify for the knockout round, which will have four groups made up of a quartet of nations.

The first- and second-place sides from that part of the competition will advance to the quarterfinals, and from there, a champion will be determined.

The championship game is scheduled for September 15 in Beijing, with the third-place match the same day.

