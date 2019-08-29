Listen: Lonzo Ball Says Lakers Will Regret Trading Him on New Single 'Last Days'August 29, 2019
Lonzo Ball brought a chip on his shoulder from Los Angeles to New Orleans.
The New Orleans Pelicans point guard has released his second mixtape, titled 50&30, and addressed the Los Angeles Lakers' decision to trade him in the song "Last Days" (warning: contains profanity):
Lonzo says the Lakers will regret trading him on his new single ‘Last Days’ “You know I’m all about business LA is going to regret their decision.”👀 https://t.co/JqUionL2kn
The Lakers dealt their 2017 second overall pick to New Orleans along with Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks in exchange for Anthony Davis.
In July, Ball told ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk he was "excited" about the move:
"I was kind of excited, honestly. I kind of figured someone was going to get moved soon enough. I knew Anthony Davis wanted to come bad. Anytime you can get a guy like that, you are going to have to do what you have to do to get him. So I was kind of already just waiting for it, honestly.
"I tell people when I was a rookie, I probably would have been sad. Just being from L.A., having my whole family here and wanting to be a Laker. But being in the league for two years, knowing it's a business, as long you get to play, that's a blessing in itself. I'm excited to get started."
Even so, it seems Ball won't soon forget that the Lakers viewed him as dispensable. Outside of the trade, the 21-year-old has something to prove this season as his Lakers' tenure ended prematurely last season when he suffered a Grade 3 ankle sprain on Jan. 19.
Ball's rookie season was also abbreviated due to a torn meniscus in his left knee and a sprained shoulder, When he was healthy, he averaged 10.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.6 steals across 99 games (95 starts).
