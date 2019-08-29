Report: Nets' Wilson Chandler Facing 25-Game Suspension for Positive PED Test

Report: Nets' Wilson Chandler Facing 25-Game Suspension for Positive PED TestAugust 29, 2019
David Zalubowski/Associated Press
The Brooklyn Nets could start the season without Wilson Chandler after he reportedly failed a test for performance-enhancing drugs.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Chandler is facing a 25-game suspension, and an official announcement from the NBA is expected to come Thursday.
