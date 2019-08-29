Report: Nets' Wilson Chandler Facing 25-Game Suspension for Positive PED Test

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 29, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers forward Wilson Chandler (22) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Denver. The Nuggets won 126-110. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets could start the season without Wilson Chandler after he reportedly failed a test for performance-enhancing drugs. 

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Chandler is facing a 25-game suspension, and an official announcement from the NBA is expected to come Thursday. 

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.   

