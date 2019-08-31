The Georgia Bulldogs Crush Records and Weights on Throwdown Thursday

Samantha PrevotFeatured Columnist IAugust 31, 2019

  1. CFB National Signing Day 2019 Did Not Disappoint

  2. Martell Is Leaving Ohio St. and Is on His Way to the U

  3. White House Treats National Champions to Fast Food Cheat Day

  4. Northwestern May Have CFB's Most Hyped Coach

  5. Army's Historic Bowl Beatdown Caps Off Epic Season

  6. Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team

  7. CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame

  8. CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned

  9. Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level

  10. CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami

  11. 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University

  12. Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship

  13. UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time

  14. Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony

  15. Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists?

  16. Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game

  17. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11

  18. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10

Right Arrow Icon

The University of Georgia strength and conditioning staff are turning their workouts into intense entertainment.

They crush goals and records with the #ThrowdownThursday challenges they post to social media.

Watch the video above for some of the Bulldogs' best workouts.

                             

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what's trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don't miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Tim Tebow on what Jake Fromm needs to do to get Georgia past Alabama

    Georgia Bulldogs Football logo
    Georgia Bulldogs Football

    Tim Tebow on what Jake Fromm needs to do to get Georgia past Alabama

    SDS Staff
    via Saturday Down South

    Briles on Return to Coaching: 'I Just Want to Coach Football'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Briles on Return to Coaching: 'I Just Want to Coach Football'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Georgia Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt Commodores football: TV channel, game time, odds and predictions (August 31, 2019)

    Georgia Bulldogs Football logo
    Georgia Bulldogs Football

    Georgia Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt Commodores football: TV channel, game time, odds and predictions (August 31, 2019)

    Kevin Duffey
    via Saturday Down South

    The Most Fun CFB Teams to Watch

    Georgia Bulldogs Football logo
    Georgia Bulldogs Football

    The Most Fun CFB Teams to Watch

    Mark Schlabach
    via ESPN.com