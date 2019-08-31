The Georgia Bulldogs Crush Records and Weights on Throwdown Thursday

The Georgia Bulldogs Crush Records and Weights on Throwdown ThursdayAugust 31, 2019
CFB National Signing Day 2019 Did Not Disappoint
Martell Is Leaving Ohio St. and Is on His Way to the U
White House Treats National Champions to Fast Food Cheat Day
Northwestern May Have CFB's Most Hyped Coach
Army's Historic Bowl Beatdown Caps Off Epic Season
Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team
CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame
CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned
Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level
CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami
4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University
Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship
UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time
Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony
Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists?
Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10
The University of Georgia strength and conditioning staff are turning their workouts into intense entertainment.
They crush goals and records with the #ThrowdownThursday challenges they post to social media.
Watch the video above for some of the Bulldogs' best workouts.
Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what's trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don't miss out.
Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.
Tim Tebow on what Jake Fromm needs to do to get Georgia past Alabama