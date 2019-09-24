Nationals Clinch 2019 NL Playoff Berth After Cubs Loss vs. Pirates

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals have officially overcome their 19-31 start to clinch a National League wild-card berth thanks to Tuesday's doubleheader sweep over the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs' loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Nats' season looked lost in May after a four-game sweep by the New York Mets dropped them 12 games below .500.

However, a 9-2 stretch sparked a torrid summer pace in which the Nats jumped over .500 in late June and then briefly flirted with a challenge for the NL East crown.

While the Atlanta Braves clinched that honor, the Nats will gladly take a wild-card berth after the season once looked headed for a midseason fire sale.

Washington's top three starters have proved the catalysts, with Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin all striking out well over a batter per inning. Scherzer has been the team's ace, entering Tuesday with a team-leading 2.81 ERA and 233 strikeouts in 166.1 frames.

The team's lineup has also been sensational, and third baseman Anthony Rendon has spearheaded the effort with a .325 batting average, 34 home runs, 122 RBI and 1.020 OPS. Twenty-year-old Juan Soto is already a superstar, smacking 34 homers and knocking home 108 runners. And shortstop Trea Turner has swiped 34 bases.

The team's Achilles' heel is its bullpen, which ranks last in ERA.

Although the Nationals haven't advanced past the first round of the playoffs since moving from Montreal in 2004, that may change given how the starting rotation and batting lineup have been performing.

The Nats will open their postseason with the National League Wild Card Game on Tuesday, Oct. 1, likely at home against the Milwaukee Brewers.