Video: Yankees' Aaron Judge Becomes 3rd-Fastest Player Ever to Hit 100 HRs

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge continued his hot streak with another home run Tuesday, the 100th of his career:

The homer came in Judge's 371st career game, making him the third-fastest ever to reach 100 career home runs.

Ryan Howard holds the major league record, needing only 325 games to reach the century mark, while Yankees teammates Gary Sanchez sits in second after hitting his 100th home run in his 355th game Friday.

Judge made a brief appearance in the majors in 2016 but truly broke out in 2017 when he set the major league rookie record with 52 home runs. He was named Rookie of the Year and finished second in MVP voting.

Injuries have slowed him down the past two years, but he has been red-hot lately with home runs in four of his last five games and five of his last eight. The Yankees certainly missed him earlier in the season, but he is making up for the absence heading into the stretch run of the season.