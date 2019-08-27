Report: Alabama's Najee Harris, Brian Robinson Suspended for 1st Half vs. Duke

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 27, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Najee Harris #22 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes against the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Getty Images)
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Najee Harris and Brian Robinson will have a delayed start to the 2019-20 season. 

The Alabama Crimson Tide running backs have been suspended for the first half of the season opener against Duke Saturday "for missing a team function," AL.com's Joseph Goodman reported Tuesday.

Harris and Robinson are the Crimson Tide's top two backs after Damien Harris—the team's leading rusher last season—and Joshua Jacobs left for the NFL. Harris rushed for 783 yards and four touchdowns in 2018, while Robinson is primed to take on an expanded role in the offense this season after a modest 272 yards and two touchdowns last year.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

