USC QB Jack Sears Enters Transfer Portal After Losing Starting Job to JT Daniels

USC quarterback Jack Sears entered the transfer portal Tuesday after losing the starting quarterback battle to JT Daniels during the preseason.

The California native announced his decision with a statement on Twitter:

Sears was considered one of the best quarterback prospects of the 2017 high school class but never found success with the Trojans. He completed 20 of 28 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Arizona State during his redshirt freshman campaign.

Daniels beat out Sears, Matt Fink and Kedon Slovis in the positional battle that could come to define USC's season. The sophomore threw for 2,672 yards and 14 touchdowns against 10 interceptions last year. He was a 5-star recruit who won the starting job as a true freshman.

"I've never had four quarterbacks that could start on a lot of football teams across the country," coach Clay Helton told reporters. "It really has progressed everybody."

Sears initially committed to Duke in August 2016 but decommitted after receiving interest from USC. He also received offers from Florida State and Tennessee, among other high-profile programs.

It's unclear if Sears will consider any of those programs again or have a fully open recruitment.

The 6'3", 210-pounder will have to sit out the entire 2019 season and forfeit a year of eligibility. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.