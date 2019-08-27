Paul Merson Says Arsenal Will 'Rip Tottenham Hotspur to Shreds' in Derby Match

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistAugust 27, 2019

FILE PHOTO (EDITORS NOTE: COMPOSITE OF IMAGES - Image numbers 1037729068,1072868284 - GRADIENT ADDED) In this composite image a comparison has been made between Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur (L) and Arsenal manager Unai Emery. Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC meet in a Premier League fixture on March 2,2019 at Wembley Stadium in London. ***LEFT IMAGE*** BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur at American Express Community Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Brighton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE*** LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 13: Arsenal manager Unai Emery looks on ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Qarabag FK at Emirates Stadium on December 13, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Getty Images/Getty Images

Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson has said the Gunners will comprehensively defeat Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in the north London derby.

Speaking on Sky Sports' The Debate (h/t John Hutchinson of The Sun), Merson said Unai Emery's team could exploit Mauricio Pochettino's side on their way to a substantial Premier League victory.

"I think Arsenal will win the game quite comfortably, 4-1," said Merson. "I think [Arsenal] will rip Tottenham to shreds. I think Spurs are struggling at the moment, and if Arsenal get going, then they could score a few. The Man City game has covered over the cracks at Spurs I think."

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie O'Hara told The Debate he thinks Spurs will win 2-1, prompting Merson to make his prediction, per Sky Sports Premier League.

The Gunners have beaten their neighbours in their four home matches since Emery began his tenure 15 months ago. Spurs have hit a unstable patch, with Pochettino waiting to see if key playmaker Christian Eriksen remains at the club. The Dane has been linked with a move abroad. The transfer window remains open in France, Germany, Italy and Spain until September 2.

Both north London sides have already lost a game since the start of the Premier League season, with Arsenal beaten 3-1 at Anfield and Spurs suffering a shock 1-0 home defeat to Newcastle United.

Nicolas Pepe's arrival has boosted the attacking options for Emery, and the Spaniard will hope his forwards meet Merson's expectation. Despite their loss on Merseyside, the Gunners showed plenty of promise in the game, and they matched Liverpool during spells.

However, Spurs look stale without Eriksen pulling the strings as a starter, and the midfielder has started only one match in the Premier League, with his future unresolved.

