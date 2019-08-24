Mauricio Pochettino Discusses Christian Eriksen 'Problem' Amid Transfer Rumours

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said the transfer uncertainty of Christian Eriksen has become a problem.

Per the Guardian's David Hytner, the tactician has offered to help chairman Daniel Levy with the situation, which needs to be resolved soon:

"It's not the best situation for him [Eriksen] and for everyone. It is not what I think the club or the player expected [it] to be. You cannot put a finger on the problem. You try to minimalise the problem, try to treat the situation. This is an important player who needs to help the team with his performances.

"I am always open to help the club and to help the decision of Daniel [Levy, the chairman]. I know really well that decisions like this are not easy but I always try to be in the position to take the best benefit for the club. And for the player, too. The most important thing is to try to take the best decision for both sides."

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Eriksen said he was ready for a new challenge at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, a move that many saw as an attempt to earn a switch to Real Madrid.

He will be out of contract in the summer, adding even more uncertainty to the situation. Real or Juventus―also mentioned as suitors―have made no official approach for the Dane, knowing they can sign him to a pre-contract agreement in January if the situation holds.

Former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson has urged the club to cash in on the 27-year-old before it's too late, per Sky Sports:

Eriksen started the 2-2 Premier League draw away to Manchester City and appears willing to give his all for the club, despite the uncertainty. He isn't holding out for a transfer, which may not materialise this summer.

Foreign clubs can still bid for the former Ajax man, as the transfer window is still open in Serie A, La Liga and the Bundesliga. The Premier League's window has already shut, however, so Spurs can't use the funds to buy a replacement.

ESPN FC's Mark Ogden wonders whether a transfer is in Eriksen's best interests:

A motivated and in-form Eriksen would be a major weapon in Spurs' top-four push, and a ticket for next year's UEFA Champions League would financially offset losing out on a transfer fee.

But the question marks also work as a distraction, something the club doesn't need during a season in which they'll attempt to bridge the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool. The two clubs finished well ahead of the pack in the Premier League title race last season, but after a busy summer, Spurs are in a good position to make the leap.