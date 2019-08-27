Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Texans Star Fires Agent Bus Cook Amid Contract Holdout

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has reportedly fired agent Bus Cook after he and the team failed to agree on a long-term contract this summer.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news, noting Clowney is "unhappy with the state of talks about his future."

The three-time Pro Bowler is yet to report to training camp after being franchise tagged this offseason. Pelissero noted he's expected to sign his tender and report to training camp this week.

