Look: Urban Meyer Clarifies Comment on Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Former Ohio State head coach and current Fox college football analyst Urban Meyer took to Twitter on Tuesday to clarify comments he made on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Meyer posted a clip of what he said and even wrote out the quote (3:03 mark):

It was widely reported that Meyer called Lawrence the "best quarterback in college football ever," but Meyer noted he said: "The quarterback at Clemson is the best quarterback in college football. However, what about the rest of the team?"

While Lawrence can't yet be considered the best signal-caller in college football history, it's possible he could get there by the time his Clemson career ends.

As a true freshman last season, Lawrence led the Tigers to an undefeated record while completing 65.2 percent of his passes for 3,280 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions.

In a 44-16 trouncing of Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Lawrence carved up the vaunted Crimson Tide defense and threw for 347 yards, three scores and no picks.

Lawrence will likely only get better, and assuming he plays two more seasons at Clemson before forgoing his senior year to enter the NFL draft, the door is open for two more national titles.

The Tigers are the No. 1 team in the nation and one of the national championship favorites, plus Lawrence is among the leading Heisman Trophy candidates along with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Florida's Tim Tebow, USC's Matt Leinart, Texas' Vince Young and Auburn's Cam Newton are just a few of the quarterbacks Lawrence is trying to chase down in the all-time conversation.

Meyer was careful to point out that he doesn't yet view Lawrence as the best ever, but if he or anyone else gives Lawrence that distinction in two years, it may not be far-fetched.