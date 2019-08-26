WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 26

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 26August 27, 2019
The August 26 episode of WWE Raw saw the continuation of the King of the Ring tournament, featuring Baron Corbin vs. The Miz and Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet, as well as the in-ring return of Sasha Banks.
Those three matches, as well as Braun Strowman's latest attempt to dethrone AJ Styles for the United States Championship, headlined an episode devoted to the march to Clash of Champions on September 15.
Who stood tall in the aforementioned bouts, did any championships change hands and what storyline developments awaited the WWE Universe?
Find out with this recap of Monday's USA Network broadcast.
Sasha Banks Kicked Off Raw
Sasha Banks kicked off this week's show, prepared to address the WWE Universe but first, a video package recapped her ongoing issues with Natalya and Becky Lynch.
Banks said she was gone for four months, out of sight, but all she heard was about herself. This brought about chants of "Becky!" from fans. She said she heard all the gossip about throwing a fit, crying at WrestleMania and taking her ball and going home.
She said she did all of those things because she was relegated to a tag title match that she did not care about, for tag titles that mean even less. Lynch, though, main evented WrestleMania. She cited Lynch's paycheck, then claimed attacking Natalya was part of her plan.
She the standard-bearer of the division, she claimed, before finding herself on the receiving end of an attack by The Queen of Harts.
Officials separated the two women to close out the opening segment.
Grade
C
Analysis
This felt like it was set up to deliver Banks' pipebomb promo moment in that she confirmed online reports from just after WrestleMania and admitted jealousy of Lynch for headlining the event. The problem with all of that is the delivery was off and the promo felt unfocused.
Banks went from admitting the reports were accurate to taking exception with not main eventing WrestleMania, to some far-fetched plan involving Natalya back to asserting herself as the face of the division.
There was too much packed into this one and, when you add to it the idea that Natalya waited until Banks ran her mouth for minutes on end before rushing the ring for revenge, it was more of an unfocused mess than one would have hoped for.
King of the Ring Match: Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre
Former United States champion Ricochet and Drew McIntyre kicked off the in-ring portion of the show with the first of two King of the Ring matches.
A ruthless, ferocious McIntyre took the fight to his smaller opponent from the opening bell, tossing him around the squared circle with reckless abandon. The One and Only withstood the attack and sent McIntyre to the floor but before he could capitalize, he fell prey to a backbreaker on the guardrail, then the ring apron heading to break.
The Scottish Psychopath worked over Ricochet's back but the popular babyface caught him with a kick to the face, a missile dropkick and a tope to the floor.
McIntyre answered with a release suplex but Ricochet recovered and delivered a springboard clothesline.
The action continued back inside, where Ricochet escaped a fireman carry on the ropes. He dropped McIntyre flat on his back and made his way up top. The 630 splash followed and the high-flying fan-favorite earned the three-count victory.
Result
Ricochet defeated McIntyre
Grade
B
Analysis
This was the type of match fans hoped for when the fantastic field of competitors was announced for this tournament. McIntyre vs. Ricochet was a pay-per-view-quality match that reminded fans of how good McIntyre is while continuing his opponent's momentum.
It is somewhat of a surprise that WWE sacrificed McIntyre in the first round of the tournament but at the same time, he was saddled as Shane McMahon's lackey for four months so it is less shocking when taking that into account.
Ricochet instantly becomes even more of a favorite to emerge from the competition with the crown. Given his indie history, and the crown he once sported there, it would be apropos.
King of the Ring Match: The Miz vs. Baron Corbin
The Miz cut a promo prior to his match with Baron Corbin, vowing to win the King of the Ring and forever be known as King Awesome.
The Hollywood A-Lister did not fare well early, eating a big clothesline by Corbin heading into the break. The Lone Wolf dominated until Miz mounted a comeback and even dropped him with the Skull-Crushing Finale for a very close two-count.
Corbin shook it off moments later and delivered End of Days to put Miz away and advance to the next round of competition.
Result
Corbin defeated Miz
Grade
C
Analysis
This was nowhere near the level of Ricochet-McIntyre from earlier in the show, but no one thought it would be. What was surprising was the lack of time allotted to the performers.
Everything felt rushed, there was very little in the way of a heat segment and the result was two wrestlers doing moves until one's finisher actually earned him a win.
Corbin's post-match promo was more solid heel work from him and, whether you like it or not, the crown fits him. A heel character in which Corbin brags about being King of the Ring could get him over with audiences the way the 'Best in the World' moniker has for Shane McMahon.
Bayley vs. Nikki Cross
SmackDown women's champion Bayley rekindled her rivalry with women's tag team champion Nikki Cross this week, battling Cross in singles competition, just days after accepting a challenge to defend her own title against Charlotte Flair at Clash of Champions.
Cross wore Bayley down, working on the midsection of the champ. The tenacious babyface, though, fought back and delivered a big suplex. A running knee lift further stunned Cross and a sidewalk slam put her down.
Bayley delivered a flying elbow drop to pick up the pinfall victory.
Result
Bayley defeated Cross
Grade
C+
Anaylsis
The match was rather one-dimensional, never really giving fans the impression that Cross had a chance in hell of actually winning.
This was an exhibition win for Bayley that could have been against someone who was not a current champion and tasked with elevating the legitimacy of a title, but that is for those paid far more than this writer to determine.
Otherwise, this match did exactly what it was intended to.
Tag Team Turmoil Match
The Tag Team Turmoil match to determine the next contenders to Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman's Raw tag team titles kicked off with The Viking Radiers' Erik and Ivar battling The B Team's Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.
The match was short-lived and ended with Erik and Ivar putting their opponents away with The Viking Experience.
The Viking Raiders defeated The B Team.
The OC's Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were out next. A hard-hitting, physical match ensued, including a suicide dive from Ivar onto the former tag champions. A big brawl on the floor broke out, though, and the official called for the bell, disqualifying both teams.
The Viking Raiders and The OC fought to a double DQ.
The makeshift team of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode hit the ring next and were confronted by The Lucha House Party's Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik. The masked luchadors put up a fight but Ziggler was able to down Metalik with a superkick and eliminate the babyface duo.
Ziggler and Roode defeated Lucha House Party.
Up next were The Revival, who wasted little time putting their expert tag team wrestling abilities on display against the first-time opposition.
Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder worked over Ziggler, who made the tag to Roode and necessitated the comeback. The Revival appeared to cut off Ziggler and Roode's momentum but the latter was able to score the pin on Dawson to eliminate the former tag champions.
Ziggler and Roode defeated The Revival.
After the commercial break, Ziggler and Roode dispatched of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins via superkick to Ryder.
Ziggler and Roode defeated Ryder and Hawkins
Heavy Machinery was the final team to enter the fray and gave Ziggler and Roode their toughest test to date. The heels sent Tucker into the guardrail and steel steps before isolating him from Otis and building heat for the bout.
A hot tag to Otis ignited the babyface comeback. Just as it appeared as though Heavy Machinery would score the win with the Compactor, Ziggler delivered a superkick that dropped Tucker. Roode finished Otis off with the Glorious DDT for the unexpected victory.
Result
Ziggler and Roode won Tag Team Turmoil, last eliminating Heavy Machinery
Grade
C
Analysis
So, the best competition to Strowman and Rollins' titles is...another team that was nonexistent eight days ago?
It was awesome to see Roode get some exposure and if a tag team with Ziggler can benefit both, more power to them. They are far too talented to be wasted in the manner in which they have been over the last year.
Still, their win over the established teams in WWE essentially diminished those duos' credibility and hurt them going forward. How that can be considered a win when the Raw division is already in need of rejuvenation is mind-boggling.
Yes, it has teams like The Usos, The Revival, The OC, Lucha House Party and The Viking Raiders but those teams' inconsistent pushes have hampered the development of the division into anything more than a sideshow.
This did not help erase that label.
Natalya vs. Sasha Banks
A vengeful Natalya attacked Sasha Banks before the bell, continuing their brawl right where it left off earlier in the evening. The third-generation competitor sent Banks back-first into the guardrail and followed up with a suplex on the floor.
Natalya continued her attack in the ring, sending Banks flying with a German suplex.
Capitalizing on the previously injured arm of her opponent, Banks sent Natalya into the steel post and turned her attention on the limb. The resilient Natalya fought through tremendous pain to counter a double knee with a rollup. She applied the Sharpshooter at one point but Banks broke it by refocusing her attack on the arm.
The backstabber and Bank Statement eventually forced the tapout from The Queen of Harts, securing Banks her first televised victory since before WrestleMania.
After the match, Banks re-entered the ring and reapplied the Bank Statement before leaving, happy with her actions.
Result
Banks defeated Natalya
Grade
B-
Analysis
This felt like the outline of a damn good match between two women who can deliver when given the opportunity.
Banks was ruthless and relentless, Natalya showed great heart and the result was a story fans could easily invest themselves in. The post-match beatdown continued to showcase Banks' new attitude, earning her heat before an impending showdown with Becky Lynch.
This hinted at such a potentially great match between the two that it would not be a bad thing by any means if WWE Creative was to revisit this feud after the Banks-Lynch program wraps up.
Cedric Alexander vs. Cesaro
A week after defeating Sami Zayn to earn his way to the next round of the King of the Ring tournament, Cedric Alexander battled the always-game Cesaro in singles competition.
The Swiss Cyborg targeted the knee of his opponent, taking away some of the aerial assault of his opponent. The former cruiserweight champion, though, fought through the pain and showed off the resiliency and gutsiness that fueled his success on 205 Live.
Late in the match, he endured a half-crab, ala Lance Storm, that further damaged his knee. Double tough, he fought his way to the bottom rope and necessitated the break.
Shrugging the pain off, he delivered a modified Spanish Fly. He followed up with an attempt at a springboard kick but Cesaro caught him and reapplied the half crab. Again, Alexander fought through it and delivered a Lumbar Check from out of nowhere for the win.
Result
Alexander defeated Cesaro
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a hell of a match between two Superstars who have quietly become the backbone of the in-ring efforts on Monday nights.
Cesaro is so good that the idea of him not being a world champion at this point in his career is mind-blowing. He is, perhaps inarguably, the most gifted professional wrestler in all of WWE. There is no one consistently having the quality of matches that he is, whether on TV or PPV.
Alexander has made the most of his opportunity and is on his own roll of superb in-ring performances. His ability to sell for his opponent, build sympathy for himself and wow audiences with his innovative offense makes him a joy to watch.
This was damn fun and adequately showed off both performers.
United States Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. AJ Styles
The main event of the evening featured Braun Strowman challenging AJ Styles for the United States Championship, one week after The Monster Among Men teamed with Seth Rollins to defeat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to win the Raw tag team titles and end The OC's dominance over the brand.
Strowman overwhelmed Styles heading into the break, leaving The Phenomenal One reeling.
Back from commercial, though, Styles wrestled control of the bout from his opponent, even grounding him and applying a Calf Crusher. Strowman screamed in pain but was able to use his seemingly superhuman strength to break out of the hold and begin his comeback.
A blind charge into the corner, though, ended with Strowman crashing shoulder-first into the ring post. Another blind charge led to the official being bumped from the ring apron and to the floor. This allowed Styles to deliver a thumb to the eye and a low blow.
Styles grabbed a steel chair but fell prey to Strowman's running powerslam. With no referee to count the fall, Anderson and Gallows hit the ring. Strowman fought them off with the aforementioned chair but as the official recovered, Styles feigned injury, causing the referee to call for the bell and award the match to Styles via disqualification.
Strowman unloaded on all around him, dropping the heels with powerslams to end the show.
Result
Strowman defeated Styles
Grade
B-
Analysis
It was nice to see Styles pull a page out of the book of the late, great Eddie Guerrero but this still felt like a lackluster way to close out the show.
Without Seth Rollins as backup, did Strowman really need to get over on the entire OC and stand tall to end the night? It felt like unnecessary sacrificing of the one truly over heel act the brand has. Would it have hurt Strowman's heat to have him get beaten down by the heels, then question where his backup Rollins was?
Could he not have taken exception to the universal and one-half of the tag team champions bailing on him to go get engaged in Hawaii, thus adding tension to their partnership and heat to their title match at Clash of Champions?
Instead, we got the predictable finish where the babyface sends people home happy at the expense of the heels.
And we all wonder why Raw is full of ineffective heels who pose no threat to the good guys.