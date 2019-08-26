WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 26

8 of 8

The main event of the evening featured Braun Strowman challenging AJ Styles for the United States Championship, one week after The Monster Among Men teamed with Seth Rollins to defeat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to win the Raw tag team titles and end The OC's dominance over the brand.

Strowman overwhelmed Styles heading into the break, leaving The Phenomenal One reeling.

Back from commercial, though, Styles wrestled control of the bout from his opponent, even grounding him and applying a Calf Crusher. Strowman screamed in pain but was able to use his seemingly superhuman strength to break out of the hold and begin his comeback.

A blind charge into the corner, though, ended with Strowman crashing shoulder-first into the ring post. Another blind charge led to the official being bumped from the ring apron and to the floor. This allowed Styles to deliver a thumb to the eye and a low blow.

Styles grabbed a steel chair but fell prey to Strowman's running powerslam. With no referee to count the fall, Anderson and Gallows hit the ring. Strowman fought them off with the aforementioned chair but as the official recovered, Styles feigned injury, causing the referee to call for the bell and award the match to Styles via disqualification.

Strowman unloaded on all around him, dropping the heels with powerslams to end the show.

Result

Strowman defeated Styles

Grade

B-

Analysis

It was nice to see Styles pull a page out of the book of the late, great Eddie Guerrero but this still felt like a lackluster way to close out the show.

Without Seth Rollins as backup, did Strowman really need to get over on the entire OC and stand tall to end the night? It felt like unnecessary sacrificing of the one truly over heel act the brand has. Would it have hurt Strowman's heat to have him get beaten down by the heels, then question where his backup Rollins was?

Could he not have taken exception to the universal and one-half of the tag team champions bailing on him to go get engaged in Hawaii, thus adding tension to their partnership and heat to their title match at Clash of Champions?

Instead, we got the predictable finish where the babyface sends people home happy at the expense of the heels.

And we all wonder why Raw is full of ineffective heels who pose no threat to the good guys.