Sasha Banks Rumors: WWE Star Told Day of WrestleMania She'd Lose Tag Titles

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Sasha Banks and Bayley reportedly received late notice that they would be dropping the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com), Banks and Bayley were not told until the day of WrestleMania that The IIconics would be beating them for the titles in a Fatal 4-Way that also included the teams of Beth Phoenix and Natalya and Nia Jax and Tamina.

Per Meltzer (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), Banks attempted to quit WWE after feeling "blindsided" by the decision to take the titles off The Boss 'n' Hug Connection. As a result, Banks was reportedly "given a few weeks to think things over."

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet also reported that Banks and Bayley were "laying on the floor of the locker room on [WrestleMania] Sunday, and back at the hotel in front of one of their rooms, loudly making it known they were unhappy about losing the tag titles."

Banks has not appeared on Raw or SmackDown in the two weeks since WrestleMania, as she was on vacation after the event.

During her absence, Banks has posted a few cryptic tweets while also retweeting and liking some posts that observers have predictably attempted to decipher.

Among the retweets was a message from Raw and SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch, who laid down a challenge to The Boss:

As part of the Superstar Shake-up, Bayley was moved from Raw to SmackDown. She said she planned on becoming a singles star during a promo with Lynch, which suggests that The Boss 'n' Hug Connection is no more.

Meltzer reported that Banks was upset by the decision to break the team up after only a 49-day run as the inaugural WWE women's tag champions.

If Banks decides to stay with WWE, there is some potential for a fruitful singles run on Raw with Ronda Rousey out of the picture and the likes of Charlotte Flair, Asuka and Bayley on SmackDown.

Having Banks win Money in the Bank, turn heel and cash in successfully on Lynch could be the catalyst she desperately needs, although it isn't yet clear if she intends to stay or if WWE plans on giving her a run at the top.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).