Look: Drake Dons LeBron James' Son Bronny's Jersey in 'Money in the Grave' Video

Isaiah Trickey/Getty Images

If recent history is any indicator, Bronny James' Strive For Greatness AAU team is almost assuredly cursed now.

Drake wore James' jersey in his newest music video, "Money in the Grave." The rap star provided a preview on Instagram, with LeBron James approving and commenting, "So Tough!!!"

The jersey features prominently starting at the 1:35 mark of the video (warning: contains NSFW language):

Drake previously referenced LeBron on "Omerta," alluding to James' purchase of a $23 million home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles in December 2017.

Bronny James will suit up for Sierra Canyon High School for his freshman year, with Dwyane Wade's son Zaire spending his senior year at the school as well. The pair made their debut during a trip to China earlier this month.