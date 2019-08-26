Look: Drake Dons LeBron James' Son Bronny's Jersey in 'Money in the Grave' Video

Look: Drake Dons LeBron James' Son Bronny's Jersey in 'Money in the Grave' VideoAugust 26, 2019
If recent history is any indicator, Bronny James' Strive For Greatness AAU team is almost assuredly cursed now.
Drake wore James' jersey in his newest music video, "Money in the Grave." The rap star provided a preview on Instagram, with LeBron James approving and commenting, "So Tough!!!"
Sports Illustrated @SInow
Drake rocked a Bronny jersey for the 'Money in the Grave' music video, and LeBron approves 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/6cqDKmGPKK
The jersey features prominently starting at the 1:35 mark of the video (warning: contains NSFW language):
Drake previously referenced LeBron on "Omerta," alluding to James' purchase of a $23 million home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles in December 2017.
Bleacher Report NBA @BR_NBA
"Ethics and values, mob traditions, old fashioned / Monopoly action / Bronny buying up Brentwood like he still in Akron” Okay @Drake 🔥 https://t.co/J0lNmyCFqk
Bronny James will suit up for Sierra Canyon High School for his freshman year, with Dwyane Wade's son Zaire spending his senior year at the school as well. The pair made their debut during a trip to China earlier this month.
