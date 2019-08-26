Ronda Rousey Joins WWE's Total Divas Cast; Watch Video Trailer for Season 9

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

It's unclear when Ronda Rousey will return to WWE programming, but fans will at least be able to catch the former UFC star on Total Divas on the E! network.

WWE released a trailer for the ninth season of the show, with Rousey and Sonya Deville joining the cast.

"Total Divas kicks off showcasing another side of Ronda Rousey, as she gushes about her MMA fighter husband Travis Browne, enjoying her time in WWE and working on her ranch, Browsey Acres," WWE said in a statement (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton).

Rousey has already provided fans with a peek behind the curtain through her own YouTube channel. In April she announced she was planning to start a family with husband Travis Browne (warning: contains NSFW language):

Rousey hasn't stepped inside the squared circle since losing the Raw Women's Championship in a Triple Threat match against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 on April 7.

Her involvement with Total Divas seemingly indicates she remains under the WWE banner, so it's likely just a matter of time before she's wrestling again.