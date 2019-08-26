Ronda Rousey Joins WWE's Total Divas Cast; Watch Video Trailer for Season 9

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2019

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 06: Ronda Rousey attends WWE's First-Ever Emmy
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

It's unclear when Ronda Rousey will return to WWE programming, but fans will at least be able to catch the former UFC star on Total Divas on the E! network. 

WWE released a trailer for the ninth season of the show, with Rousey and Sonya Deville joining the cast.

"Total Divas kicks off showcasing another side of Ronda Rousey, as she gushes about her MMA fighter husband Travis Browne, enjoying her time in WWE and working on her ranch, Browsey Acres," WWE said in a statement (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton).

Rousey has already provided fans with a peek behind the curtain through her own YouTube channel. In April she announced she was planning to start a family with husband Travis Browne (warning: contains NSFW language):

Rousey hasn't stepped inside the squared circle since losing the Raw Women's Championship in a Triple Threat match against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 on April 7.

Her involvement with Total Divas seemingly indicates she remains under the WWE banner, so it's likely just a matter of time before she's wrestling again.

Related

    Strowman Ready to Be Realistic Threat for Rollins' WWE Universal Title?

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Strowman Ready to Be Realistic Threat for Rollins' WWE Universal Title?

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report

    7 Storylines WWE Pulled the Plug on Too Soon in 2019

    WWE logo
    WWE

    7 Storylines WWE Pulled the Plug on Too Soon in 2019

    The Doctor Chris Mueller
    via Bleacher Report

    Daniel Bryan, Kofi Hit CM Punk's GTS in Response to Chants

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Daniel Bryan, Kofi Hit CM Punk's GTS in Response to Chants

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    King of the Ring Action Continues and More for August 26

    WWE logo
    WWE

    King of the Ring Action Continues and More for August 26

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report