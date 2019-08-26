Chris Paul, Amanda Nunes and Full Roster Revealed for 2019 ESPN Body Issue

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

The 2019 edition of ESPN the Magazine's Body Issue will include a number of major stars, including Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul, UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and Milwaukee Brewers slugger and defending NL MVP Christian Yelich.

Other household names to appear in the issue are Cleveland Browns edge-rusher Myles Garrett, four-time major champion Brooks Koepka and five members of the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line.

