Chris Paul, Amanda Nunes and Full Roster Revealed for 2019 ESPN Body Issue

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 10: Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

The 2019 edition of ESPN the Magazine's Body Issue will include a number of major stars, including Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul, UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and Milwaukee Brewers slugger and defending NL MVP Christian Yelich. 

Other household names to appear in the issue are Cleveland Browns edge-rusher Myles Garrett, four-time major champion Brooks Koepka and five members of the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line. 

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

