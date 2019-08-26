Chris Paul, Amanda Nunes and Full Roster Revealed for 2019 ESPN Body Issue

Chris Paul, Amanda Nunes and Full Roster Revealed for 2019 ESPN Body IssueAugust 26, 2019
The 2019 edition of ESPN the Magazine's Body Issue will include a number of major stars, including Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul, UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and Milwaukee Brewers slugger and defending NL MVP Christian Yelich.
Other household names to appear in the issue are Cleveland Browns edge-rusher Myles Garrett, four-time major champion Brooks Koepka and five members of the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line.
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
Released: Athletes in ESPN The Magazine’s 2019 Body Issue https://t.co/D00EzRnWbP
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Every Team's Most Glaring Weakness Right Now