Police: Florida Band Director Jay Watkins Attacked by Miami Fan After Game

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The University of Florida's band director, Jay Watkins, was injured by a Miami Hurricanes fan after the Gators' 24-20 win on Saturday.

The band was walking back to the buses after the game when a Miami fan began "pushing her way through the band," according to local police (h/t Monique O. Madan of the Miami Herald.)

"The band director attempted to stop the female when he was grabbed from behind and was pushed to the ground. There was no description of the person who grabbed him given," Orlando police spokeswoman Wanda Miglio said. "The band director fell to the ground and received a minor laceration to the head. He was treated by the [Orlando Fire Department] and released. The band director did not need any stitches."

