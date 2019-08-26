Police: Florida Band Director Jay Watkins Attacked by Miami Fan After Game

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2019

A drum used by the Florida Gator Band Alumni sits on the field before an NCAA college football game against Mississippi Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The University of Florida's band director, Jay Watkins, was injured by a Miami Hurricanes fan after the Gators' 24-20 win on Saturday.

The band was walking back to the buses after the game when a Miami fan began "pushing her way through the band," according to local police (h/t Monique O. Madan of the Miami Herald.)

"The band director attempted to stop the female when he was grabbed from behind and was pushed to the ground. There was no description of the person who grabbed him given," Orlando police spokeswoman Wanda Miglio said. "The band director fell to the ground and received a minor laceration to the head. He was treated by the [Orlando Fire Department] and released. The band director did not need any stitches."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Paul Finebaum says Florida didn’t look like a top 25 team in lackluster win over Miami

    Florida Gators Football logo
    Florida Gators Football

    Paul Finebaum says Florida didn’t look like a top 25 team in lackluster win over Miami

    Keith Farner
    via Saturday Down South

    Feleipe Franks trolls Desmond Howard for picking against Gators

    Florida Gators Football logo
    Florida Gators Football

    Feleipe Franks trolls Desmond Howard for picking against Gators

    247Sports
    via 247Sports

    SEC Power Rankings: Ranking Every SEC Team

    College Football logo
    College Football

    SEC Power Rankings: Ranking Every SEC Team

    Brad Shepard
    via Bleacher Report

    Pac-12 Football: Preview and Predictions for 2019 Season

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Pac-12 Football: Preview and Predictions for 2019 Season

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report