Video: Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Regrets Calling out Raiders' Antonio Brown

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2019

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passes against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
James Kenney/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he regrets calling out Antonio Brown during a radio interview last November, which led to a falling out in their relationship.

"I wish I wouldn't have done it," Roethlisberger told NBC Sports' Michele Tafoya in an interview that aired on Sunday Night Football. "...because we saw what happened, and obviously, it ruined a friendship. I just got caught up in the heat of the battle."

Roethlisberger laid the blame on Brown for a poorly thrown interception late in the fourth quarter of a November loss to the Denver Broncos. The errant pass was nowhere near Brown and was picked off at the goal line, sealing the Steelers' fate as part of a larger late-season collapse.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    The Jacoby Brissett Colts Are Too Good to Tank After Luck Retirement

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Jacoby Brissett Colts Are Too Good to Tank After Luck Retirement

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    First Call: People hated NBC’s camera angle for Steelers-Titans game

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    First Call: People hated NBC’s camera angle for Steelers-Titans game

    Tim Benz
    via TribLIVE.com

    Fantasy Mock Draft: Predictions Heading into Preseason Week 4

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fantasy Mock Draft: Predictions Heading into Preseason Week 4

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    7 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin in Sunday’s post game press conference

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    7 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin in Sunday’s post game press conference

    Behind the Steel Curtain
    via Behind the Steel Curtain