Video: Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Regrets Calling out Raiders' Antonio Brown

James Kenney/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he regrets calling out Antonio Brown during a radio interview last November, which led to a falling out in their relationship.

"I wish I wouldn't have done it," Roethlisberger told NBC Sports' Michele Tafoya in an interview that aired on Sunday Night Football. "...because we saw what happened, and obviously, it ruined a friendship. I just got caught up in the heat of the battle."

Roethlisberger laid the blame on Brown for a poorly thrown interception late in the fourth quarter of a November loss to the Denver Broncos. The errant pass was nowhere near Brown and was picked off at the goal line, sealing the Steelers' fate as part of a larger late-season collapse.

