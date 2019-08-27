Predicting the Next WWE Stars to Leave for AEW

1 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

On August 19, Kalisto tweeted "10 months...#freeagent" (h/t Jeremy Lambert of Fightful) to which Gran Metalik replied "Me too carnal."

Kalisto deleted the entry, but this is not a good sign they'll be staying in WWE.

Metalik previously put up a Twitter poll (h/t Daniel Yanofsky of Wrestling Inc) on December 21 asking fans if he should wrestle for CMLL or other promotions outside of WWE, which appears to show this is a longstanding issue.

Of course, this may simply be a negotiation tactic to get a better deal with the company. However, if their gripes are about more than just money, they could be gone by next summer.

Metalik has achieved nothing of note in WWE other than being a finalist in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament in September 2016.

Kalisto has had multiple title reigns, but he has been stagnant since spring 2018 with nothing to show for his efforts.

Forming Lucha House Party helped the two and Lince Dorado gain a tad more exposure, but being fed to Lars Sullivan or wrestling on 205 Live isn't likely what they imagined for their careers.

Next June, if they decide to leave WWE, AEW could be waiting to welcome them either as singles acts or a tag team and show more of an appreciation for their talents.