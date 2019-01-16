The Revival, Bludgeon Brothers Update, Chris Jericho on McMahon in WWE Roundup

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

The Revival Set to Leave WWE?

The Revival's time in WWE reportedly could be nearing its conclusion.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (h/t PWMania.com), a situation occurred on Raw that has left people within WWE with "reason to be very fearful that The Revival are done or finishing up with the company."

Sapp added that it isn't known if Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have officially asked for their release.

The Revival beat Lucha House Party on Monday's episode of Raw, marking the continuation of a long and fruitless feud.

After enjoying great success in NXT and becoming two-time NXT Tag Team champions, The Revival have struggled to gain traction on the main roster.

With All Elite Wrestling making waves since opening for business on New Year's Day, The Revival could have some intriguing options should they part ways with WWE.

Bludgeon Brothers Close to Returning?

One of WWE's most dominant tag teams may be on the verge of returning to action soon.

According to PWInsider (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), The Bludgeon Brothers have been cleared to return to action, and they could be back on television as soon as Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live.

Rowan has been out since suffering a torn biceps in August, while Harper was later seen sporting a cast on his left hand.

The Bludgeon Brothers dropped the SmackDown Tag Team Championships to New Day two nights after SummerSlam following Rowan's injury, thus ending a 135-day reign.

Harper worked a few NXT house shows, but he hasn't been utilized on the main roster since Rowan got injured.

If The Bludgeon Brothers are ready to come back, the already-stacked SmackDown tag division featuring New Day, The Usos, The Bar and newly formed team of The Miz and Shane McMahon is set to become even deeper.

Jericho Discusses McMahon, Signing with AEW

After agreeing to a three-year contract with All Elite Wrestling last week, Chris Jericho discussed the decision to join the company on the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho.

On his podcast (h/t Robert Gunier of WrestlingInc.com), Jericho divulged that he spoke with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon prior to signing with AEW and made him aware of his decision:

"Once again, I still kinda gave WWE the benefit of, 'Hey, listen guys, the train is leaving the station. Are we gonna work together or not?' And to their credit, we talked, and all the way up to a few days before the rally. But there was never really an offer given. And I understand the reasons why and I'm not going to get in to those. I understand Vince's mindset just as he understand mine, but we did leave on amicable terms.

"Vince McMahon is my friend and I respect him so much. He's helped me a lot and we've made each other a lot of money. And most importantly, like I said, we're friends. So the last thing I wanted to do, if I was going to leave the WWE, was do it as a screw job or as a stabbing in the back. I didn't want that. I never wanted it the whole time. I always told Vince what I was doing and he knew before anybody else that I was going to All Elite Wrestling and, once again, once I go there, I'm gone."

Jericho has often spoke about his great relationship with McMahon and previously used to insist that he wouldn't work for another wrestling company outside WWE.

That changed when Jericho did some shots for New Japan Pro Wrestling, and it evolved into him signing an exclusive deal with AEW with the exception of still doing some New Japan dates on the side.

Jericho made it clear that he is done with WWE for at least three years after signing with AEW, but he added that there are no hard feelings on either side.

Free Match of the Day: Aleister Black vs. Adam Cole

With the Royal Rumble and NXT TakeOver: Phoenix just a couple of weeks away, WWE went back into its recent history for Wednesday's free match of the day.

The Extreme Rules match between Aleister Black and Adam Cole at last year's NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia is being featured.

The bout was a brutal and entertaining one that saw Black come away with the victory after being pushed to the limit by Cole.

At NXT TakeOver: Phoenix the night before the Royal Rumble, Black will face Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship.



