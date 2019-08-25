Report: Caris LeVert, Nets Agree to 3-Year, $52.5M Contract Extension

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Caris LeVert #22 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts in the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center on April 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

Caris LeVert has earned a huge raise on his 25th birthday, agreeing to a three-year, $52.5 million extension with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The new deal counts will kick in for the 2020-21 season.

The guard is set to make $2.6 million in 2019-20, his highest salary in four years in the NBA, per Spotrac. He would have been a restricted free agent in 2020 if the two sides couldn't agree on a new deal.

Bobby Marks of ESPN provided a breakdown of the player's salary:

LeVert is coming off an up-and-down 2018-19 season where he set a career high with 13.7 points per game but played only 40 games while dealing with a foot injury.

He averaged 18.4 points per game in 14 appearances before spending almost three months on the sidelines. He mostly came off the bench after returning, but his performance to begin the year showed off his excellent potential:

A team-high average of 21 points per game in the first round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers also proved his upside.

The Nets were one of the big winners of the offseason while adding Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan through free agency. Though Durant is recovering from a torn Achilles, the franchise is set up for the future with Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen and now LeVert under contract for at least the next couple of years.

Brooklyn also now has $121 million worth of salary committed for 2020-21 and could face the luxury tax, per Wojnarowski.

