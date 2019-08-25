Highlights: Khalil Tate Makes Heroic, Last-Second Attempt for Arizona vs. Hawaii

Marco Garcia/Associated Press

The Arizona Wildcats lost to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday night, 45-38, but quarterback Khalil Tate nearly pulled off a last-gasp miracle to send the game into overtime.

On the final play of the game, Tate rolled out to his right, looking to throw the ball into the end zone. But instead, seeing open field ahead of him, he decided to run the ball and nearly found paydirt, scrambling 30 yards. He needed 31 yards, however, and was tackled on the one-yard line with no time left on the clock.

It was a heroic effort, and after the game Tate defended his decision to take off and run, lamenting that he came up "a little short."

Tate had a big game overall in the loss, finishing 22-of-39 passes for 361 yards while also adding 108 yards on the ground. He scored three total touchdowns, though also threw two interceptions. But it will be that one final yard he couldn't get that will likely stick in his mind.