Video: Urban Meyer Weighs In on Michigan's Chance to Make 2019 CFP Playoff

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2019

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 25: Urban Meyer head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Jim Harbaugh head coach of the Michigan Wolverines shake hands after the game. Ohio State won 31 to 20 on November 25, 2017 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines have had no shortage of preseason hype during Jim Harbaugh's five-year run, but they have failed to live up to expectations by reaching the College Football Playoff.

Urban Meyer has been a big reason why.

Meyer's Ohio State Buckeyes largely dominated the Big Ten during Harbaugh's time in Ann Arbor, going 7-0 against That Team Up North during Meyer's stint in Columbus (which started three years before Harbaugh arrived).

Now that Meyer is away from the sideline and in the studio, he can step back and objectively evaluate Harbaugh's squad.

Does he believe this is the year the Wolverines will finally get over the hump? It's complicated.

"They certainly have the players," Meyer said. "They have some of the best unknown players in America."

Meyer was bullish on the Michigan receiving corps, noting it has three wideouts who "are all NFL draft picks." He said, however, that he needs to see first-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis in action before he buys in to the hype.

Michigan, which finished 10-3 last year, enters the 2019 season ranked seventh in the Associated Press poll.

