Report: Anthony Davis Wants 'True Big' at Center During Lakers Regular Season

Anthony Davis is new to the Los Angeles Lakers, but he already holds decision-making power.

After Shams Charania broke the news that Dwight Howard will sign with the Lakers after clearing waivers, he published a story detailing what led Howard back to L.A., where he spent the 2012-13 season, and Davis' preferences played a part:

"For Davis, the desire to play alongside a true center is real. Davis is comfortable playing minutes at center during the playoffs, a league source told The Athletic but prefers a true big next to him over a full regular season. The Lakers understood this and began targeting Howard. They needed to know whether they could put their faith in him."

After all the Lakers gave up to acquire Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans, keeping the 26-year-old All-Star happy is important. However, going the route of Howard to replace DeMarcus Cousins, who tore his ACL earlier this month, is risky.

