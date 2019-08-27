Heisman Power Rankings for Week 1 of College Football

1 of 8

Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

Over the last decade, every Heisman-winning QB has hovered around 4,000 passing yards or provided an elite running threat. Fromm is a talented player, but consider us skeptical he'll be a top challenger for the Heisman given how much receiving production UGA must replace in 2019 (top-six producers no longer with the team). Could he lead the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff? Certainly. Heisman may be a stretch, though.

Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

Alabama's top three running backs combined for 2,299 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. But Damien Harris graduated, and Josh Jacobs headed to the NFL early. Najee Harris, meanwhile, returns to lead a backfield that recently lost prized freshman Trey Sanders for the season. Brian Robinson Jr. will be a factor, yet Harris could end up handling a hefty share of the touches and approach 1,500 yards for a national contender.

Adrian Martinez, QB, Nebraska

At the worst, Martinez has the individual upside to make this a conversation. He's an efficient passer and a dynamic runner who totaled 3,246 offensive yards and 25 touchdowns despite missing most of two games as a freshman. For him to garner a significant number of votes, Nebraska needs to compete for the Big Ten crown. And that, quite frankly, is more up to the defense than Martinez.

Shea Patterson, QB, Michigan

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are entering a critical year for their perception, and Patterson bears most of that pressure. As if that's not enough, he's adjusting to the third offense of his college career now that Josh Gattis is the coordinator in Ann Arbor. But if the Wolverines are the national contender most expect they'll be, Patterson will likely be the primary reason for their success.

D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Last season, Swift was a popular breakout pick and trendy contender for major awards. He didn't match the latter expectation but still ran for 1,049 yards and 10 touchdowns, adding 32 catches for 297 yards and three more scores. Swift will run behind a veteran offensive line and is UGA's top Heisman candidate in 2019.

Best of the rest: Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame; Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon; D'Eriq King, QB, Houston; Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue