Cowboys News: Marshall Faulk to Train with Ezekiel Elliott in Cabo Amid Holdout

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk said Thursday he is heading to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to train with Dallas Cowboys holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show (beginning at the 1:58 mark), Faulk said he is going to Cabo to "challenge" Elliott in his training:

Faulk added that his goal is to make Zeke vomit, saying: "Oh, I'm going to get him. I got to make him throw up."

Amid his holdout in search of a new contract, Elliott has been training on his own in Cabo, which is also what he did during his six-game suspension in 2017.

Elliott has led the NFL in carries and rushing yards in two of his three seasons, including in 2018. In addition to rushing for 1,434 yards last season, the two-time Pro Bowler and one-time First Team All-Pro expanded his game and set career highs with 77 receptions for 567 yards and three touchdowns.

In the two seasons that saw Elliott appear in at least 11 games, the Cowboys won a pair of NFC East titles. When he missed six games because of a suspension in 2017, Dallas went 9-7 and missed the playoffs.

Elliott has two years remaining on his current contract after Dallas exercised the fifth-year option in his deal. However, ESPN's Ed Werder reported Thursday the Cowboys recently offered Elliott a deal that would make him the second-highest-paid running back in the NFL behind Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cowboys also signed linebacker Jaylon Smith to a multiyear extension Tuesday amid Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper all desiring new deals.

Faulk said he would be "pissed" about the Cowboys prioritizing signing Smith if he were Elliott.

While Elliott awaits an offer that is more to his liking, he will have the benefit of training with one of the best all-around running backs in NFL history.