Cowboys Rumors: LB Jaylon Smith Agrees to New Multiyear Contract Extension

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

While Ezekiel Elliott awaits a new deal, the Dallas Cowboys instead signed another key young player to an extension.

Linebacker Jaylon Smith agreed to a new long-term deal Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Smith is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and was set to have a $2.07 million cap hit for 2019, per Spotrac.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

