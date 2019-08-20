Cowboys Rumors: LB Jaylon Smith Agrees to New Multiyear Contract Extension

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 10: Jaylon Smith #54 of the Dallas Cowboys pursues the play against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Levi's Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

While Ezekiel Elliott awaits a new deal, the Dallas Cowboys instead signed another key young player to an extension.

Linebacker Jaylon Smith agreed to a new long-term deal Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Smith is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and was set to have a $2.07 million cap hit for 2019, per Spotrac.

                             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

