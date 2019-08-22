UTEP TE Luke Laufenberg, Son of Former Cowboys QB, Dies at Age 21

Timothy Rapp
August 22, 2019

UTEP tight end Luke Laufenberg, the son of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Babe Laufenberg, died of cancer Thursday at age 21. 

Laufenberg was a walk-on a Texas A&M and played for Mesa Community College before he was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in 2017, according to the Associated Press. He was declared cancer-free in 2018, though he was unable to play for UTEP and eventually faced additional complications this spring.

                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

