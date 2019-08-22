UTEP TE Luke Laufenberg, Son of Former Cowboys QB, Dies at Age 21

UTEP TE Luke Laufenberg, Son of Former Cowboys QB, Dies at Age 21August 22, 2019
UTEP tight end Luke Laufenberg, the son of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Babe Laufenberg, died of cancer Thursday at age 21.
Babe Laufenberg @BabeLaufenberg
Today we lost a son, a brother, a friend, and a warrior. Have never seen a person battle like Luke Laufenberg, but he lost his fight with cancer. He was truly inspirational. The hole in our hearts will never be filled. You are my hero. RIP my sweet Luke. See you on the other side https://t.co/HF1xfw19Xi
Laufenberg was a walk-on a Texas A&M and played for Mesa Community College before he was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in 2017, according to the Associated Press. He was declared cancer-free in 2018, though he was unable to play for UTEP and eventually faced additional complications this spring.
