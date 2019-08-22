AEW Rumors: Jon Moxley Dealing with Elbow Injury Ahead of Kenny Omega Match

Masashi Hara/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley is reportedly dealing with an elbow injury leading up to his match against Kenny Omega at All Out on Aug. 31.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Steve Russell of SEScoops), Moxley may have suffered an infection in his elbow while working in Japan:

"Jon Moxley has some kind of an elbow injury. It may be an infection that he got in Japan. He worked shows this weekend for Northeast Wrestling and with the exception of the 8/16 show in Poughkeepsie, his singles bouts were made tags. He pretty much insisted on doing his singles match with Pentagon Jr., and was very careful not to bump on the elbow."

Moxley is the reigning IWGP United States champion, and he is coming off his participation in New Japan Pro-Wrestling's G1 Climax, when he wrestled nine matches over several weeks.

The wrestler formerly known Dean Ambrose has a history of dealing with infections dating back to his time in WWE.

Moxley was out for eight months until August 2018 due to a biceps injury. While recovering from surgery, Moxley was diagnosed with a staph infection that he said nearly killed him.

After departing WWE in April, Moxley resurfaced at AEW's Double or Nothing in May. Moxley appeared after the main event and attacked Omega, Chris Jericho and the referee.

A match between Moxley and Omega was booked for All Out soon thereafter. It will mark Moxley's second match for AEW, as he previously defeated Joey Janela in a non-sanctioned match at Fyter Fest.

Moxley vs. Omega is one of the two biggest matches on the All Out card along with Jericho vs. Adam "Hangman" Page to determine the first AEW world champion.

The fact that Moxley still worked a singles match against Pentagon for an indie promotion despite the reported injury is a positive sign regarding his ability to wrestle at All Out, but it does raise questions about whether he might be forced to change his style for the bout.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).