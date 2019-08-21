Cowboys News: Amari Cooper 'Not Really Worried' About Plantar Fasciitis Injury

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

Don't worry about Amari Cooper, because he certainly isn't worried about himself.

When addressing his ongoing plantar fasciitis in his left foot with reporters (h/t USA Today's Jori Epstein), the Dallas Cowboys receiver said as much.

"I'm not really worried. ... It's not really that bad, especially just walking around. But to do the things that I do on the field, obviously I'm cutting really hard, I'm stopping really hard. ... Of course I feel like I'm missing things because I'm missing practice. But, like I said, I'm able to keep up mentally."

Cooper also disclosed to reporters that he has dealt with this type of ailment before:

The three-time Pro Bowler plans to return to practice by the end of the week. Cooper last practiced on Aug. 3 before being held out with what was originally labeled a bruised heel.

Dallas landed Cooper in a trade last October with the Oakland Raiders. The 25-year-old hauled in 53 of his 76 targets for 725 yards and six touchdowns across nine regular-season games with the Cowboys. Cooper has never played fewer than 14 games in an NFL season, which speaks to his durability.

In addition to his injury status, Cooper's contract is also in limbo. He and his representation have been negotiating an extension with the Cowboys dating back to May, but talks reportedly stalled early this month.

The upcoming season is the last year of Cooper's rookie deal, per Spotrac, and he's owed $13.9 million.