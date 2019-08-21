Cowboys News: Amari Cooper 'Not Really Worried' About Plantar Fasciitis Injury

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 22, 2019

FILE - In this July 27, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper jogs onto the field at the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif. Dak Prescott pretends he can’t hear the question when the subject turns to a new contract for the star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, while receiver Amari Cooper steadfastly says he simply doesn’t think about what might be happening in his negotiations. Both reported to training camp on time as they prepare for the final year of their respective deals. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker, File)
Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

Don't worry about Amari Cooper, because he certainly isn't worried about himself. 

When addressing his ongoing plantar fasciitis in his left foot with reporters (h/t USA Today's Jori Epstein), the Dallas Cowboys receiver said as much.

"I'm not really worried. ... It's not really that bad, especially just walking around. But to do the things that I do on the field, obviously I'm cutting really hard, I'm stopping really hard. ... Of course I feel like I'm missing things because I'm missing practice. But, like I said, I'm able to keep up mentally." 

Cooper also disclosed to reporters that he has dealt with this type of ailment before:

The three-time Pro Bowler plans to return to practice by the end of the week. Cooper last practiced on Aug. 3 before being held out with what was originally labeled a bruised heel. 

Dallas landed Cooper in a trade last October with the Oakland Raiders. The 25-year-old hauled in 53 of his 76 targets for 725 yards and six touchdowns across nine regular-season games with the Cowboys. Cooper has never played fewer than 14 games in an NFL season, which speaks to his durability. 

In addition to his injury status, Cooper's contract is also in limbo. He and his representation have been negotiating an extension with the Cowboys dating back to May, but talks reportedly stalled early this month.

The upcoming season is the last year of Cooper's rookie deal, per Spotrac, and he's owed $13.9 million. 

 

