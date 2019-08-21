Lions Rumors: DT Damon Harrison Signs 1-Year, $11M Contract Extension

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2019

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr., is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

After a successful first season with the team, Damon Harrison has signed a one-year, $11 million extension with the Detroit Lions, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. 

The defensive tackle is owed $9 million in base salary for 2019 with a $250,000 workout bonus, per Spotrac, but his new deal both keeps him under contract through 2020 while adding $12 million in guaranteed salary.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

