Lions Rumors: DT Damon Harrison Signs 1-Year, $11M Contract Extension

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

After a successful first season with the team, Damon Harrison has signed a one-year, $11 million extension with the Detroit Lions, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The defensive tackle is owed $9 million in base salary for 2019 with a $250,000 workout bonus, per Spotrac, but his new deal both keeps him under contract through 2020 while adding $12 million in guaranteed salary.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.