Report: CB Joe Haden, Steelers Agree to 2-Year, $22M Contract Extension

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers and cornerback Joe Haden have agreed to an extension worth $22 million over two years, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The deal also comes with a $16.8 million signing bonus.

Haden carried an $11.9 million cap hit in 2019 in the final season of his original three-year contract signed in 2017, per Spotrac.

The initially signing was a surprising one after he was released by the division rival Cleveland Browns, where he spent the first seven years of his career. He was a two-time Pro Bowler in 2013-2014 and considered one of the top shutdown cornerbacks in the game at his peak, but two injury-filled seasons caused the Browns to give up on the 2010 first-round pick.

Cleveland's loss was Pittsburgh's gain, as the low-risk move paid off big time.

Haden has started every game he has played with the Steelers, often lining up against the top opposing receiver.

The 30-year-old led the team with two interceptions and 12 passes defended in 2018, adding 63 tackles.

His production and the lack of depth around him had led to extension talks beginning in July, with the two sides eventually coming to a new agreement before he was able to hit free agency.

The veteran also expects to remain in the league for at least a few more years.

"I see myself playing for sure past 35, I think around 36 is the golden number," Haden said, per Ed Bouchette of The Athletic. "That will be like 16 years in. It's going to be 10 (this season). I'm focused. For sure I know I can play for sure to 15. But 15, once I get there I'll start re-evaluating."

It now seems likely that most of these years will be in Pittsburgh as he helps solidify the otherwise young secondary.