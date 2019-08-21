Browns' Baker Mayfield Texted Daniel Jones About 'Out of Context' Comments

David Richard/Associated Press

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones doesn't appear to have any hard feelings for Baker Mayfield following the Cleveland Browns star's comments in a GQ interview.

Per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Mayfield texted Jones to let him know the comments were taken out of context and it was "well-received" by the rookie.

In the interview with GQ's Clay Skipper, Mayfield was critical of the Giants selecting Jones with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

"I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones," Mayfield said. "Blows my mind. ... Some people overthink it. That's where people go wrong. They forget you've gotta win."

In an Instagram story posted Tuesday (h/t Kabot), Mayfield explained his comments were taken out of context:

"Full Quote for you people that don't understand the media is making a story. This is not what I said…just so we're clear. I also said I was surprised I got drafted number one. Then was talking about the flaws in evaluating QB's. Where I brought up winning being important. Reporters and media will do anything to come up with a clickbait story. Heard nothing but good things and wish nothing but the best for Daniel."



Jones took the high road with reporters in response to what Mayfield said in the article:

Criticism is nothing new for Jones and the Giants since April's draft. His addition wasn't warmly received by New York fans.

Until Giants head coach Pat Shurmur makes Jones the starting quarterback, he won't have the opportunity to properly silence his critics by showcasing his talent on the field.