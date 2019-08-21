Browns News: Ex-Texans, Eagles WR Braxton Miller Signs Contract

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday they've signed wide receiver Braxton Miller.

Miller, a former quarterback at Ohio State who switched to wideout during his final year with the Buckeyes, was a third-round pick of the Houston Texans in the 2016 NFL draft. He most recently spent the 2018 season on the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad.

