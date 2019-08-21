Browns News: Ex-Texans, Eagles WR Braxton Miller Signs Contract

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2019

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 3: Braxton Miller #13 of the Houston Texans warming up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 3, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Texans 23-14. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday they've signed wide receiver Braxton Miller.

Miller, a former quarterback at Ohio State who switched to wideout during his final year with the Buckeyes, was a third-round pick of the Houston Texans in the 2016 NFL draft. He most recently spent the 2018 season on the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

