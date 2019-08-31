Jimmy Havoc Beats Joey Janela and Darby Allin in Triple Threat at AEW All Out

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Jimmy Havoc defeated Darby Allin and Joey Janela in a Triple Threat match at All Elite Wrestling's All Out on Saturday.

While there weren't significant stakes hanging in the balance, the bout was important in terms of settling a score that came into existence at Fight for the Fallen in July.

At that event, Allin, Janela and Havoc were randomly placed on the same side in a six-man tag team match against Shawn Spears, MJF and Sammy Guevara. Largely because of their inability to co-exist, Allin, Janela and Havoc lost.

Things continued to devolve from there among the trio, as they even got into a brawl at a Blink-182 concert, which was a humorous nod toward Janela and Enzo Amore almost getting into a real fight at a gig by the same band.

While the Triple Threat wasn't one of the top matches on the card, it gave three unique competitors a chance to shine on a big stage during the lead-up to AEW's debut on TNT in October.

Prior to All Out, all three combatants managed to stand out to some degree on previous shows.

At Double or Nothing, Havoc was a significant part of the Casino Battle Royale, where he stapled a cigarette to Janela's forehead and was among the final people remaining in the match.

Then, at Fyter Fest, Allin enjoyed a breakout performance, as he battled Cody to a 20-minute time-limit draw in one of the main matches on the card.

In the main event of Fyter Fest, Janela did battle with Jon Moxley in a non-sanctioned match that featured plenty of weaponry and hardcore elements. Although he lost, he was presented on the same level as Moxley during the 20-minute affair.

While Allin, Janela and Havoc have primarily been viewed as midcard guys since the advent of AEW, Saturday's bout afforded one of them the opportunity to stand out above the rest and potentially become a major player with weekly television approaching.

Havoc is the most veteran performer of the three, and with his victory at All Out, it suggests the powers-that-be in AEW have big things in store for him moving forward.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).