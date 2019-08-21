Antonio Brown Says 'Men Lie. Women Lie. But the Analytics Don't.' on Hard Knocks

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown trusts the analytics.

On Tuesday's episode of HBO's Hard Knocks, Brown quipped "Men lie. Women lie. But the analytics don't."

Brown may want to put more faith in the people who call him one of the best receivers in the league instead of the advanced stats, because Scott Barrett of Pro Football Focus noted some analytics said JuJu Smith-Schuster was the best pass-catcher on the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2018 campaign.

According to Barrett, Smith-Schuster finished ahead of Brown in overall grade, yards per route run, yards per target, yards after the catch per reception, first downs per target, contested catch rate and passer rating when targeted going by PFF's metrics.

Still, it is hard to argue with Brown's overall resume as a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time First Team All-Pro selection who finished the 2018 season with 104 catches for 1,297 yards and a league-best 15 touchdowns.

He will have a chance to build on those numbers and the overall analytics for the first time in a non-Steelers uniform this season when he laces it up for the Raiders. Frostbite and deliberation regarding his helmet have kept him off the field for most of training camp, though, and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported an arbitrator should have a "timely resolution" for the helmet issue following a Friday hearing.

Perhaps the arbitrator can use some analytics when making the decision on Brown's second helmet grievance against the NFL. After all, they never lie.